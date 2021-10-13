A Minna High Court in Niger State has ordered that the newly appointed Emir of Kontagora Mohammed Barau Kontagora should stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan Kontagora

The court order followed a suit challenging the selection process held on 19th September, 2021 and the subsequent hearing of the motion ex-parte moved by Mr W. Y. Mamman on behalf of 15 plaintiffs

The court headed by Justice Abdullahi Mikailu, restrained the defendants including the state attorney- general and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs from installing or issuing staff of office to Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

In a five-paragraph affidavit of urgency, deposed to by Adam Muhammad Nasir, “immediately the announcement of the 1st defendant/respondent was made, some youths in Kontagora were mobilising for a showdown and mass protest over the said selection of the 7th Sarkin Sudan Kontagora.”

The affidavit also stated that “in the midst of all these, the 2nd and 3rd defendants gave a certificate of recognition to the 1st defendant on October 8, 2021, when tension had begun to build up in the chiefdom.”

Consequently, he said “unless the court restrained all the defendants/respondents, quickly, they will destroy the res and put this court in a state of hopelessness and helplessness.”

The plaintiffs who are eligible to contest for the royal throne are claiming that due process was not followed in the selection of the new Sarkin Sudan Kontagora.