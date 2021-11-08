Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State loyal to the former caretaker committee chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, have lost their bid to control the leadership of the party.

The bid crashed when a state High Court sitting in Ukwa struck out their suit to stop the party from acknowledging the list of winners in the 184 ward congresses conducted by the Ward Congress Committee in July 2021.

They had prayed the court in Ukwa Judicial Division to order the Caretaker Extra-ordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to accept the list of winners that emerged from their parallel congress.

The suit was filed by Davis Jumbo and others against the APC, the CECPC chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Buni, and nine others shortly after the successful conduct of congresses.

The other defendants were, Israel Goli, the chairman of the Congress Committee and the six members, Nwankpa and Perfect Okorie, the secretary of the out-gone caretaker committee.

Striking out the suit marked No HUK/33/2021, the presiding judge, Justice C. H. Ahuchaogu explained that it did not comply with Sections 96 and 97 of the Sheriff Civil Procedure Act and was also frivolous.

Ahuchaogu, who faulted the claimants’ failure to serve the defendants through a national daily as ordered by the court, added that by this the court could therefore not have jurisdiction over the matter.

Furthermore, the judge maintained that the claimants, Jumbo and the others having not participated in the congresses had no legal right (locus standi) to challenge its outcome before the court.