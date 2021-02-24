BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Justice O. A Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday declared letter of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directing Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Omamofe Boyo to step down as as Director of the company as unconstitutional, null and void.

The judge, who made the declaration while ruling on an application brought before him by one of the shareholders of the oil firm, Engr. Patrick Ajudua, also ordered Oando to convene and hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) within 90 days of the order of the Court in compliance with the provisions of CAMA.

Ajudua, had gone before the court to challenged the decision of SEC to sanctioned the management of the company, which he claimed interfered with his fundamental rights.

Justice Musa agreed with in in his judgment on the suit, holding that the Applicant as a member and shareholder of Oando has a right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to receive information at the AGM;

The court also declared that the May 31, 2019 letter of SEC violated Ajudua fundamental right to fair hearing and his human right to receive information on the affairs of Oando and his interest and shares in Oando;

The judge, therefore granted an order setting aside the directive of SEC suspending/postponing indefinitely the AGM of Oando in violation, breach and contravention of Engr. Ajudua right and freedom of association and assembly with other shareholders and right to information from other shareholders and Oando PLC.

The court further granted an order of injunction restraining SEC from acting and /or taking any steps pursuant to its letter of 31st May 2019 or interfering in any manner whatsoever with Directors lawfully appointed by the Engr. Patrick and Shareholder.

SEC had on May 31, 2919 announced the conclusion of an investigation of Oando and ordered its Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Wale Tinubu, his deputy Mr Omamofe Boyo other affected board members to resign.

It barred Tinubu and Boyo from being directors of public companies for a period of five years.

SEC subsequently set up an interim management team headed by Sunmonu to oversee Oando’s affairs and to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019.

But the AGM could not hold due to several cases filed by interested parties in the matter.

Since the suspension of Oando’s 2019 AGM shareholders have been kept in the dark on the company’s affairs – specifically corporate initiatives and financials.

According to a press statement issued by Oando PLC dated July 20,2020, the suspension of the AGM has also resulted in the inability of the company’s Directors to lay before the shareholders for approval, the Company’s 2018 Audited Financial Statements; inability to appoint auditors to hold office for the 2019 financial year; and the inability of the Company to meet its FYE 2019 NSE Filing of Accounts obligation due date of March 31, 2020; amongst others.

Speaking on his win, Ajidua said, “A win for me is a win for all shareholders.

“The lingering delay in resolution of the conflict have brought untold hardship, financial difficulty & loss of capital appreciation on our investment.

“Therefore, the shareholders received this judgement with high sense of humility and praying that all hands must be on deck to move the company forward.

“We plead with the regulators and others to give peace a chance and allow for harmonious resolution of the conflict.”

“The shareholder community will continue to protect their investment, ensure high compliance with code of corporate governance & ensure integrity of company operating in the capital market,” he said.