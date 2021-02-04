By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

A High Court of Ekiti State yesterday struck out the name of a former chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Senator Hosea Agboola from a suit against the local government and state congresses of the party held in August 2020.

The case came-up one week after the Ado Ekiti division of the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal filed by a faction of the party loyal to the senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi.

The suit which is also seeking nullification of the congresses was filed by Ayo Ibikunle; Pius Elesin and Kola Olowofela, all loyalists of Olujinmi.

Also joined as defendants in the suit number HAD/83/2020 were the state chairman of the party, Otunba Bisi Kolawole; Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi and Senator Hosea Agboola who is a loyalist of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The matter had taken a new twist when A.J Oguntuase, entered an appearance for Senator Agboola on January 11, 2021.

The Court demanded that Counsel should file written addresses on whether in the circumstances and looking at the originating summons, there was a cause of action against the 4th Defendant, Hosea Agboola.