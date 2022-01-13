A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, has struck out a criminal charge brought against the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

He is being charged before the court over his alleged involvement in a N75million fraud.

In his ruling on the matter, Justice Charles Agbaza, struck out the charges upon the request of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The IGP, who filed the charges, however, brought a motion on notice to the court requesting that the charges be terminated.

In the motion argued by IGP’s counsel, Mr Umoh Inah, the police prayed the court to strike out the charges in the interest of justice.

The motion was not opposed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), who stood for the Deputy Speaker.

Justtice Agbaza consequently ruled that the charges be immediately terminated.

