BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out an alleged N148.3 million fraud charge brought against six men and a company by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Onyetenu threw out the case for want of diligent prosecution by the EFCC following the failure of the prosecuting counsel to appear in court.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned Alimi Haruna, Momouda Mohammed, Shittu Muideen, Akpojaro Amos, Joga Yusuf, Duru Patrick and a company before Justice Babs Kuewumi on October 30, 2018 over charges of conspiracy, money laundering and unlawfully retaining proceeds of illicit act, among others.

But till the case was struck out, the prosecuting counsel failed to show up after several adjournments, his last appearance in court was on November 6, 2018.

The judge had on several occasions given the prosecuting counsel the opportunity to appear before the Court and even directed that Hearing Notice be served on the prosecution.