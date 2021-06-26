Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit challenging alleged marginalisation of South-East judges in the appointment of justices of the Court of Appeal.

Advertisements





The court made the order while ruling on the notice of preliminary objection raised by the defendants in the suit by the South-East

Cultural group, Alaigbo Foundation, against the National Judicial Council.

Justice Ekwo said the foundation lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the action.

The judge also stated that the group cannot register as a foundation and parade itself as an Igbo pan-cultural group.

The plaintiff, in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/347/21, sued the NJC, Federal Judicial Service Commission, president of the Court of Appeal, Federal Character Commission and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit, the group prayed the court in its originating summons, to determine whether the defendants can disregard the principle of

fairness, due process, and federal character in the appointment of judges to the Court of Appeal with regard to the South-East Zone.