The State High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Monday, struck out a suit brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election, Senator Sonny Ogbuoji, seeking the leave of the court for Governor David Umahi and his Deputy to vacate office following their recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Ogbuoji through his counsel, Barr. Ogbonnaya Okorie had approached the High Court seeking the court to interpret the Constitution if the Governor should not vacate office having defected from the party on which he was elected – PDP.

In a three-hour judgement delivered by Justice Henry Njoku, the court held that the suit by the Ogbuoji was lacking in merit, adding that it’s against the provision of the Constitution for the governor to vacate his office for defecting to another political party.

Justice Njoku emphasised that the Constitution cannot be used to achieve an unconstitutional feat and thereafter awarded the cost of N500,000 against the plaintiff.

Considering the submissions of both parties, the Court held that having regard to section 188 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the defendant (Governor Umahi) has not offended any provision of the Constitution or the Electoral Act in his defection to APC.

The Court further held that having regard to section 308 of the Constitution, it is even wrong to institute criminal or civil proceedings against the office of the governor.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the Respondents, Barr. Roy Umahi, stated that the Supreme Court in 2007 had ruled that there are no consequences for President and Vice President defecting from one political party to another.

“I don’t see the judgement any differently other than what I had read from several law reports.

“Every constitutional provision relating to the office of President and Vice president, they are corresponding provision relating to the governor and his deputy.

“As far back as 2007, the Supreme Court had ruled that there are no consequences for President and Vice President defecting from one political party or another. That also applies to the Governor and his Deputy,” he said.

He stated that the summary of the judgement was that the governor and deputy can defect to any political party at any time, even if it’s a day after election.

Also, in an interview with journalists, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, commended the court for the judgement, noting that the judgement was victory for democracy.

He stated that with the judgement delivered in favour of the State Governor, Chief David Umahi, all distractions that would have delayed the developmental projects in the state have been put to rest.