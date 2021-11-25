A high court sitting in Calabar has summoned the chief medical director (CMD) of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, to appear before High Court II, on December 15, 2021 to give explanation over N68 million contract debt which hospital management owed a particular contractor.

In suit No. HC/316/2020 between Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital management board, the court demanded the UCTH chief medical director to appear before court II to provide on December 15 this year.

Part of the clauses in the letter reads, “And so, from day to day until the above cause is tried, to give evidence on behalf of the claimant and also to bring with you and produce at the same time and place aforesaid documents.

“Letter for award of contracts for the construction for emerging pathogens research and management dated November 15,2016 and letter from Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd dated January 3,2020.”

Earlier on Monday in High Court II, during the proceeding, before adjournment of the matter to December 15,2021, counsel to defendants, Dafe Diegbe and Co prayed the court to find merit in his argument and strike out the case.

While on the contrary, counsel to the claimant, Mba Ukweni, SAN, prayed the court not to strike out the case.

He said justice will not be served if the court grants the defendants’ motion.

Ukweni argued that if anything constitutes an abuse of court process it is the defendants’ motion before this court.

After listening to both arguments, the trial judge, Justice Angela Obi adjourned till December 15, 2021 for the ruling.