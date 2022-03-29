BY KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charges against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the federal government.

The court’s threat followed the inability of the government to serve the charges on Okorocha as required by law.

The government through its counsel, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, told Justice Ekwo that he had not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel said he would make efforts and would continue to make efforts until he succeeds in serving the former Imo State governor with the court papers.

He subsequently applied for another adjournment to enable him do everything within his power to serve the court papers in line with provisions of the law.

However, his excuse for not serving charges on Okorocha did not go down well with the judge who reminded him that same story was played out on February 22 when the defendant ought to have taken his plea.

Justice Ekwo said he was not going to continue to take flimsy excuses from the lawyer and would not help him to do his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a short ruling, the judge granted the request for the second adjournment and warned the government’s lawyer to demonstrate seriousness or else, the case would be struck out.

“Let me place on record, that this is the second time this flimsy excuse is being made to justify the absence of the 1st defendant (Okorocha) in court to take his plea.

“As the prosecutor, you must demonstrate seriousness in the discharge of your duties. This is the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter.

“If on the adjourned date, you come up with the same flimsy excuses, I shall have no option than to strike out the charges,” the judge warned.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed May 30, 2022 for the prosecution to put his acts in order.