BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

A Federal High Court 1, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Tuesday, fixed April 26, 2021 as the date for hearing of the suit pertaining to forceful hijacking of the remains of an Ogun monarch of Ijebu – Aiyepe by members of the Osugbo secret society.

The suit number: FHC/AB/FHR/25/21, dated 22nd of February, 2021 was instituted by the three daughters of the departed monarch, the Alaiye Aba of Aba Aiyepe, Oba Rauf Adebayo Raji-Suleimon against 15 members of the Osugbo Secret Society of Ijebuland and the Ijebu Traditional Council as the 16th respondents.

They accused the respondent of denying their late father, a befitting burial ceremony in accordance with his religious belief.

LEADERSHIP recalled that members of the Osugbo Secret Society had on the 24th January, 2021, disrupted the funeral ceremony of the late monarch on ground that he should be buried in accordance to their society’s rites and practices.

But the applicants, which included, Mrs. Aderonke Egunjobi, Tiwalade Abass and Adeyemi Joseph; all daughters of the late monarch, for themselves and on behalf of the children and family of the monarch respectively, are seeking the court’s order, declaring the action of the Osugbo Secret Society as unlawful, a violation of their fundamental human rights and a request for payment of damages in the sum of N50 billion caused the family by their action, among other reliefs.

At the mentioning and hearing of the matter in Court 1, presided over by Justice Muhammad Shittu Abubakar on Tuesday in Abeokuta, counsel to the applicant, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), as well as that of the respondent, Prince Sola Opeodu announced their presence as representing their respective clients.

In his ruling, Justice Abubakar held that the court was satisfied with the application, describing it as “meritorious,” granted the order as prayed by the applicants’ counsel and also adjourned the matter till April 26, 2021, for the hearing.