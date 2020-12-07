BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed December 21 for ruling on a no-case submission application filed by Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Babalele, who is standing trial before the court for allegedly laundering $140,000.00 during the 2019 General Election, is asking the court in his application to dismiss the two-count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency, before closing its case against the defendant on November 25, 2020, had called two witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

The defendant, who had pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, was expected to open his defence on Monday.

But when the case was called, counsel to the defendant, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) brought a no-case submission, dated November 27, 2020, urging the court to hold that the defendant “has no case to answer at all and so cannot be called upon to enter any defence in the case.”

Ozekhome, in the application, also argued that the prosecution had not lent any credible evidence in support of the counts in the charge preferred against his client.

The lawyer, therefore, prayed the court to hold that, “no prima facie case has been established in any way or manner against the defendant” and also urged the court to discharge him as prayed.

However, the EFCC counsel, Usman Buhari, in his response, asked the court to dismiss the defendant’s no-case submission.

Buhari argued that the prosecution had been able to link the defendant to the offence and, therefore, “has a case to answer.”

One of the counts read: “That you, Abdullahi Babalele, on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Basir Mohammed to make a cash payment of the sum of $140,000.00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United States Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by the law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(C) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”