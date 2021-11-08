A non-government organisation (NGO), Reality Advocacy Against Corruption (RAAC) along with 13 associates have approached the Federal High Court, seeking to recover over N29.3 trillion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), claimed to have been stolen between 2019 and 2020.

The plaintiffs are praying the court to give an order for the NNPC not only to remit the said money back to the federation account, but to prevent NNPC from transmitting the assets, interests and liabilities of NAPIMS to the newly created “Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in line with section 54 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 LFN or such other laws, pending the full declaration of the assets, liabilities and interests of its subsidiary companies through the Group Audited Financial Statements.”

Other plaintiffs, in the suit filed on 7th October, 2021 aside from the Registered Trustees of RAAC include: First Synergy Resources Ltd, NUBIA Tigris Ltd, Golden Dreams Nig Enterprises Ltd, Sanusi Mamman Muri, Fidelis Uzonwanne and Adewale Aremu Olaiya.

Others are Mr. Ozioma Ezeogu, Mr. Simon Garba Eluma, Alhaji Aliyu Idris, Mr. Charles Okoli, Michael Adinoyi Bello Esq, Idris Waziri Esq and Kingsley Fred Perobo.

Listed as plaintiffs in the suit filed by Edwin Agbu, Mike Bello and Amarachi Osuji of Bluewhales and Company, counsel to the plaintiffs, are eight defendants including: the NNPC, Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice (AGF), and Federal Ministry of Finance.

Others are directors of auditing firms which included – Pedro Omontuemhen (trading in the name and style of PriceWaterHouseCoopers), Abel Atalor (Muhtari Dangana & Co), Ismaila Zakari (Ahmed Zakari & Co) and Robert Odiachi (SIAO Partners).

ADVERTISEMENT

RAAC in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1202/2021, claimed that the alleged fraudulent financial transactions occurred between 2019 and 2020.

They also alleged that NNPC in concert with the auditing firms “fraudulently concealed trillions of Naira meant for the Federation Account by producing two different audited financial statements with one in the name of NAPIMS showing accumulated confirmed profits, while another in the name of NNPC showed loss of monies in Naira, Dollars”.