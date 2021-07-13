Justice O. A. Nwabunike of a High Court of Anambra State sitting in Awka, the state capital has vacated an order he earlier made stopping a former boss of Transcorp pls, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, from “parading” himself as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the coming November Anambra state gubernatorial election.

Justice Nwabunike had on July 5, 2021 based on an application brought to the court by another claimant to the PDP ticket, Dr. Ugochukwu Uba, made an exparte order to the effect that Ozigbo should not parade himself as the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

But at a resumed proceeding yesterday on the substantive suit filed in the court against the PDP and Ozigbo as co-defendants by Uba as plaintiff, Justice Nwabunike declined an application by Uba’s lawyer to the court to renew the ex-parte order against Ozigbo’s candidacy of the PDP.

Justice Nwabunike held that the ex-parte order going by Order 40, Rule 3(3) of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules could only subsist for seven days after which the Court may choose to renew it or it stands abated as a result.

On June 26, 2021, Valentine Ozigbo emerged the flag-bearer of the PDP in a keenly contested primary election conducted by the National Working Committee of the PDP.