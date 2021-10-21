A Minna High Court in Niger State has vacated its earlier order restraining Mohammed Barau Kontagora from parading himself as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.

The court vacated the order yesterday pending the determination of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 other princes who aspired to be appointed as 7th Emir. They challenged his appointment as the new emir.

Justice Abdullahi Mikailu vacated the order after listening to the argument of the defendants’ counsel and adjourned the case till November 11, 2021 for hearing.

Last week, the court restrained Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.