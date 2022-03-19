The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has lauded the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly assented Electoral Act, 2022.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the ACYM said the sound judgment which affirmed that the controversial section was a violation of the provisions of the nation’s constitution deserved to be celebrated.

The group in a statement signed by Kabiru Yusuf, said with the judgment, the coast is now clear for public office-holders who were discriminated against by the section to exercise their right to participate fully in their political parties’ conventions, congresses and primary elections as enshrined in the constitution.

