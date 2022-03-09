The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Hon. Iduma Enwo Igariwey to replace David Umahi as governor of Ebonyi State. This followed the court judgement which sacked the governor for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who addressed a press conference in Abuja yesterday, also nominated Mr Fred Udeogu as deputy governor of the state.

Ayu asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificates of return to the party’s nominees for the seats.

Replying to a question from newsmen, Ayu said as Umahi may decide to head to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to upturn the ruling, the PDP, he declared, won’t concern itself with whether there would be an appeal or not. The party’s business, he added, is to obey the directive of Justice Ekwo.

He said the nomination of Igariwey and Udogwu followed “the sacking from office of the Ebonyi State governor, His Excellency, Chief Dave Umahi, and his deputy, His Excellency, Chief Kelechi Igwe, by a Federal High Court for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Ayu said “in the same ruling, the court, headed by Justice Inyang Ekwo, also sacked the 17 members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly who also defected with the governor and his deputy into the APC.”

Umahi, his deputy and the 17 lawmakers were elected on the PDP platform in 2015 and again in 2019, but defected to the APC on November 17, 2020, citing “injustice done to the South-East.”

The PDP went to court and joined both the APC and INEC in the suit, praying for a declaration that by defecting from the PDP, on whose platform they were sponsored and elected, “Umahi, Igwe and the 17 lawmakers had resigned or deemed to have resigned from office on the day of their defections.”

The court ruled that “the votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties, and not candidates,” and Justice Ekwo ordered all the affected persons to vacate office. He also ordered INEC to receive names of candidates from the PDP to replace Umahi and Igwe.

Justice Ekwo said the averments of the 3rd and 4th defendants did not address the issue of defection rightly and frontally but rather resorted to general denial to affidavit evidence.

Justice Ekwo said the depositions of the 3rd and 4th Defendants in their counter affidavit were “evasive and insufficient” to competently challenge the Plaintiff’s originating process.

He said the “Immunity Clause” in section 308 of the Constitution is not absolute.

“Section 308 is a veritable constitutional shield” and not for political reasons.

The court said Umahi and Igwe did not contradict the deposition that total votes scored in an election belong to a political party.

Justice Ekwo said evidence abound that the 2nd defendant (APC) contested the state governorship election held in March 2019, with its own candidates.

“It can be noted that the constitution does not deal with the issue of defection lightly,” the court stated.

“The 3rd and 4th defendants cannot transfer the votes and victory of the plaintiff on March 9, 2019, to the APC. The offices of the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State belong to the PDP. The option for Umahi and Igwe is to vacate office and wait for the next election to contest under the platform of its new party,” the court declared.

The court said the act of the APC, Umahi and his deputy is aimed at dismantling the 1999 Constitution.

Consequently, the court declared that under the democratic system operated in Nigeria, the plaintiff won the majority of votes during the election and is entitled to enjoy the same till end of tenure of office for which the election was made.

Meanwhile, Umahi has insisted that he remains the governor of the state despite the court judgement delivered by Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

While reacting to the judgement, Umahi said it was obvious that the judge was on a mission to upturn all the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

He said before now, there had been rumours that Justice Ekwo was determined to give judgement against all known laws and constitution of the country, first to embarrass the APC and second to embarrass the federal government.

Umahi, who described the judgement as a nullity, added that he would not obey it but would rather obey the judgement given by the State High Court in Abakaliki.

He said, “The judgement this afternoon is clear evidence that this country is in trouble. We have petitioned him to the NJC and we will follow it up, to ensure that this man is brought to Justice.”

“I want you to disregard the judgement. It is null and void, there is a subsisting judgement in Zamfara and Ebonyi States and we have chosen the one to obey. We will not obey his ruling; we will obey the competent court of equal level.”

Governor Umahi stated that the only way a governor can vacate office are either by death, resignation or impeachment by the House of Assembly adding that there is no any other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the Constitution and laws upside down.

“He has murdered Justice in Nigeria and he will be remembered and his generation for this kind of Justice which has no leg to stand. I am still the Governor and he has no powers to remove me,” Umahi said.

A few hours after the judgement was delivered, prominent lawyers in the country expressed their views.

The lawyers were divided in their views on the judgement.

While some said judgement cannot stand in the face of constitutional provisions, others commended the court for the courage to deliver such a verdict, saying it would sanitise the nation’s political space.

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said the judgment is not likely to pass the acid when it is appealed

He said, “It cannot pass the acid test of appellate courts. It ignores sections 40 of the 1999 Constitution (freedom of association and assembly); sections 180 and 188 (the only recognised methods by which you can remove a sitting governor ); and Atiku v AG, Fed, wherein Supreme court held that the vice president could not be penalised for defecting from his party to another.

“It held that it may be painful and immoral to do so, but there is no provision in the constitution barring or penalising a person for defecting ,but to hold so is to penalise a person for exercising his fundamental rights to freedom of association and assembly.

“The apex court also held that unlike the cases of legislators (sections 68(1)(g) and section 109(1)(g), there was no such provision regarding the Vice President and Vice President”.

While sharing the view of Ozekhome, Abdul Balogun, said it is unlikely the judgement would survive at the appellate courts.

He asked, ‘’Is there any law that says that any elected public officer that defects to another party should lose his seat?.

“The 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act are the two principal legislations to be relied upon.

“When you look at these books, these issues are not well addressed in them.

“Under the constitution, the only circumstances wherein an elected Governor can lose his or her seat, is as provided under Sections 188 and 189 thereof that is to say, in the event of impeachment or removal from office; or in the event of permanent incapacity to discharge the duties of the office,’’ he said.

A law professor, Maliki B. Onisa, shared a different view. He said the judgement will stand.

He said there should be sanity in the polity. To him, defection is criminal and should not be encouraged.

‘’This judgement will serve as a deterrent to other politicians in the country and will also bring sanity to the polity,’’ he said.