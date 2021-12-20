Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified Senator Andy Uba’s participation in the recently concluded Anambra State governorship election held on November 6, 2021.

In a verdict on Monday, the Judge held that Uba was never a candidate in the election having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Ekwo added that the plaintiff, George Moghalu, succeeded in proving that the APC did not conduct a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

The judge further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election and ordered the APC to refund to Moghalu, the sum of N22.5million, which is the amount he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

Anambra governorship election which was held on November 6, 2021, saw the emergence of Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the governor-elect.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (Mr Valentine Ozigbo) and Young Progressives Party (Senator Ifeanyi Ubah) each won a local government area but the purported candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba, was unable to win any local government area in the election.

Soludo secured 112,229 votes, twice more than his close rival – PDP’s Ozigbo to be returned as winner of the election.

Ozigbo had 53,807 votes while the other two frontline contenders – Uba and Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.

