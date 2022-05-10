The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has declared as unconstitutional, null and void, the controversial Ebonyi State Government Cybercrimes Law No 12 of 2021.

The presiding Judge, Justice Fatun Riman, who granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs also issued an order restraining the Ebonyi State government from continuing to enforce the law.

Justice Riman further held that the Ebonyi State House of Assembly had no constitutional powers to make such law because the National Assembly had enacted the Cybercrimes Act in 2015 which is applicable in all the states of the federation.

The court also held that by virtue of cybercrimes being an item in the exclusive legislative list, only the National Assembly can enact law on it.

The court also set aside all steps, actions, proceedings howsoever taken by the Ebonyi State government in furtherance of or in the implementation of the said Ebonyi Cybercrimes Law 2021.

The Court ruling followed a suit instituted by one Pascal Etu, who had sued the state governor, David Umahi, over the controversial law.

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State government had in September 2021 enacted the law in an equally controversial circumstances.

Reacting to the judgement, the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Cletus Ofoke, said that the state had already obtained a judgement from the Ebonyi State High Court declaring the law valid.

He stated that he was yet to be briefed on the latest judgement, adding that when the external solicitors used by the State government brief him, the state will now decide on the next line of action to take.

In the suit FCAI/CS/6/2022, Mr Etu through his lawyers had prayed the court to declare that the Ebonyi State House of Assembly has no powers to make such law.

He also argued that the law was unconstitutional, null and void as it runs contrary to the Cybercrimes Act passed by the National Assembly.

The respondents in the matter included Governor of Ebonyi state, Ebonyi State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the state as first, second and third respondents respectively.

Others were Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State and Department of State Security Services as fourth and fifth defendants.

Reacting, Mr Etu’s lawyer, Mike Odo, said that the Court, through the judgement has reaffirmed the constitutional right to fair hearing and freedom of expression of every individual.

He noted that people have the right to say what they want to say and push information to the general public within the ambit of the law.