After over two months of industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), courts across the country resumed yesterday.

Advertisements





At the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory High Court, lawyers trooped in to pick fresh dates for their cases.

Apart from lawyers, litigants and those who needed to swear to affidavits thronged the court to carry out one business or the other.

At the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the story was not different.

JUSUN on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

However, on June 9, the union resolved to suspend the action during its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The union said the decision followed the intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, our correspondent observed that staff resumed fully. Some of them were seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some lawyers who were present said they were uncertain, if their cases would be heard.

Others were seen taking fresh dates for their cases.

Justice O. O. Ogunjobi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, sat and attended to some cases which included two cases involving customers and Eko Electricity Company.

Activities went on at the Court of Appeal, Lagos. Lawyers and litigants were at the premises.