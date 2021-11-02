Ten months after the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced the release of a N10 billion support fund for local production of the COVID-19 vaccine, LEADERSHIP findings revealed that not even a kobo has been released from the fund for the purpose it was meant for.

The N10 billion, the minister had said, was released by the Ministry of Finance and would be used to explore options for licensed production in collaboration with recognised institutions.

However, LEADERSHIP gathered that the fund was supposed to be channelled into local production of COVID-19 vaccines through a partnership between the federal government and a private pharmaceutical firm, May & Baker, as Biovaccine (BVNL).

BVNL is a private company in which the federal government has 49 per cent shares, while May & Baker has 51 per cent.

It was established in 2005 during the Olusegun Obasanjo regime. However two years later, the late Umaru Yar’Adua administration dissolved the board, a move described by experts in the sector as rather illegal since the federal government was a minority shareholder.

The old Yaba vaccine facilities abandoned since the 1990s and valued at about N1.5 billion represent the 49 per cent share of the federal government, LEADERSHIP learnt.

This means that the federal government has to date not sunk any cash into BVNL. May & Baker provided all the cash available for BVNL activities as its 51per cent equity share.

Reacting to this, a Nigerian professor of virology, Oyewale Tomori, said vaccine manufacturing experts and consultants have given professional advice that the Yaba facilities in their current state, location and surroundings are not suitable as a site for vaccine manufacturing.

One part of the current site has been remodelled as headquarters and cold storage facility, while our plans to utilise the other part of the facilities remain unattainable as there is an ongoing raging battle over the issuance of the C of O in the name of Biovaccines,” he said.

On the N10 billion allocation from the federal government, he said, “All we have is the announcement. While much back and forth has gone on for the last nine months on the issue, the fund remains in the coffers of the government.

“Not one kobo has been released. Series of meetings have been held by BVNL with the federal government and relevant committees of National Assembly. As of date, and according to the honorable minister of health, “the N10 billion is intact within the Ministry”.

Speaking further, Tomori said there has been a suggestion or a plan by the National Assembly to split the money in two and use one part to start another and new vaccine production facility.

“We think this is not the way to go. Indeed, it is not only diversionary, but also a futile exercise, as Nigeria will be like the hunter pursuing two rats at the same time: a wise hunter will make sure he catches one rat, before pursuing the other. And when you see how long it has taken BVNL to reach this stage despite government policy somersaults, then you will see that pursuing building two vaccine facilities at the same time will be suicidal for both projects.

“So, in conclusion, the federal government neither planned to borrow money for BVNL, nor has it released one kobo to BVNL out of the allocated N10 billion.”

Tomori also described the news of borrowing of funds for local vaccine production and the release of the N10billion as rumours and fake news, saying: “Glad you asked this questions about the unending rumours about the abandoned plan or the rumour FGN borrowing N12.3 billion from the world bank to revive BVNL, as well as the other one concerning the release of N10 billion to BVNL.

“This is another opportunity to state the facts and stop this unabated peddling of rumours and opinion based on imagination. These rumours are fabricated and concocted in the COVID19 bank of misinformation, incomplete stories, outright lies and falsehood.”

Meanwhile, other experts in the sector have also cried out over what they described as inadequate funding of research programmes in the country.

While stakeholders applauded the government’s intervention in the health sector lately, they appealed that the funds budgeted for health projects should be fully released and on time.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) on it’s part has decried the impact of forex exchange on the N100 billion intervention fund by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for local drug production, saying many of them could not utilise the fund due to depreciation.

PSN president, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said “Government’s action lately shows that they are convinced that the pharma sector is the credibility of the health sector and should receive commensurate attention. Unfortunately, we are yet to feel the impact due to challenges of sourcing foreign exchange”

Going forward, he advised the government to provide loans to the pharmaceutical companies in the currency acceptable to the country of importation.

Also, the president, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof. James Damen, lamented that the association was not being carried along in all the plans regarding local vaccine production even though it is actually its duty to be part of it.

He told LEADERSHIP that it is the role of the medical laboratory scientist to take the blood of a patient and then estimate and find out whether there are antibodies that are produced and then to also monitor the level of antibodies that are produced.

However, he said the government has decided to ignore all their efforts towards helping the country as professionals.

“We have even written provision papers to the government, in fact, citing the position of the laboratory we had in Yaba that was in charge of producing vaccines, even drugs for yellow fever and other infectious diseases. We advocated for these labs to be reactivated and put our profession to see how we can produce these vaccines locally, but they are not involving us, they are just doing it the way they want.”

Meanwhile, a consultant medical parasitologist and lead investigator, ANDI Centre of Excellence for Malaria Diagnosis, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, Lagos, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, told LEADERSHIP that apart from TETFUND that have driven the National Research Fund in the last five years, no national funding scheme is available to promote local knowledge production for healthcare research.

While commending government’s recent funding of the health sector, Oyibo said it should be consistent and not an ad hoc plan.

He said, “The missing component from government recent intervention in the health sector is the support for Centres of Excellence, like universities, that can drive basic translational research in biologics/vaccine, diagnostics and drug research to validation and implementation.

“These could be in areas of infectious diseases/tropical diseases, establishment of biobanks for diseases etc. and clinical trials. Also, in terms of production of COVID-19 vaccine, the procedures required to produce COVID-19 vaccines rely on the support of basic research to manufacturing.

“Virology laboratories with genomic and bioinformatic capacities will feed into the already existing vaccine production facility in Lagos, Nigeria. This facility requires upgrades and a long pipeline understanding that will promote private-public partnerships,” he added.

However, the National Assembly has expressed its readiness to work with the pharmaceutical sector on local production of drugs and vaccines.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, at the commissioning ceremony of the newly constructed Lagos zonal office building of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), at the weekend in Lagos, tasked pharmacists to conduct research and embark on local production of drugs and vaccines to stop the huge money being spent on importation of drugs annually.

The chairman said, “We saw what happened when COVID-19 came, how many countries including India and China, where we mostly import drugs, shut their borders. If they continue to shut their borders, where are we going to get drugs from? I therefore call on pharmacists to go into research, begin local production of drugs from start to finish.”

“We at the National Assembly are ready to work with pharmaceutical companies to seek funds and resources to fund research and local production of drugs and vaccines. We need to get Nigerian products out there. If we have local products in Nigeria that are licensed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and certified safe to use, we can make laws that ensure that Nigerians patronise and use them. This is the only way the sector can survive.”

Efforts to get reaction from the Federal Ministry of Health were unsuccessful.