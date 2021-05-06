BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr Chris Isiguzo has said over 100 journalists have lost their jobs in the last one year due to economic hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Isiguzo stated this on Tuesday during an online meeting in Abuja, which was felicitated by United Nations (UN) and monitored by LEADERSHIP in Jos, the Plateau State capital as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

He said most media organisations in Nigeria which could not cope with the economic hardship laid off many practicing journalists.

The NUJ president lamented that Nigerian journalists were yet to enjoy true press freedom in the country.

Isiguzo said most journalists practicing in the country were being molested, harassed by political/public office holders without adequate compensation.

He lamented that most Journalists in Nigeria had lost their lives through the deadly acts.

Commissioner of Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, who is also the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Mr Frank Mba, in an address at the online meeting on behalf of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Baba Usman, said journalists in Nigeria had taken the risk in informing and educating Nigerians about COVID-19, which had led to the death of many.