Two years after the first case of COVID -19 was detected in Nigeria, 103,745,586 out of the 111,776,503 eligible population targeted for COVID-19 vaccination to reach herd immunity against the disease have not been fully vaccinated.

Though vaccination against COVID-19 commenced about a year after, the huge gap between eligible Nigerians and those vaccinated shows that Nigerians are not willing to be vaccinated.

The National Primary Health Development Agency (NPHCDA) COVID-19 vaccination update in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of February 25, 2020 shows that 17,646,781 of eligible persons targeted for vaccination have received the first dose while 8,030,917 of total eligible persons targeted have received the second dose (fully vaccinated).

This indicates 15.8 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively, meaning that 84.2 per cent of the target population are yet to receive the first dose while 92.7 per cent are yet to take their second shot.

Meanwhile, experts have identified vaccine hesitancy as a main reason for the poor uptake. A professor from the department of pharmaceutical & medicinal chemistry, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Ikemefuna Uzochukwu, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that high COVID-19 hesitancy among Nigerians was attributed largely to safety and efficacy concerns, despite the approval of the vaccines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Lack of trust in the vaccine sources, vaccine developers, donors and the Nigerian government; vaccine development within one year; lack of rigorous safety testing; several conspiracy theories; possibility of receiving a fake vaccine; fears of adverse effects and events were the major drivers of the concerns, Uzochukwu said.

“Other reasons for the unwillingness of some Nigerians to be vaccinated include disbelief over the existence of COVID-19 in Nigeria; poor knowledge of the new technology platforms used in the design and development of COVID-19 vaccine; belief that other preventive measures are enough protection; belief that the body’s immunity is strong enough against the virus; the vaccine not needed if one is not infected with the virus; COVID-19 can be easily treated with medicines such as chloroquine,” he added.

Uzochukwu however recommended that appropriately designed advocacy and behaviour-change communication messages that target the respective segments of Nigerians should be deployed to minimise vaccine hesitancy in the country.

To improve vaccination in the country, Tomori said COVID-19 vaccine should be made compulsory for all Nigerians, adding that it would enable the country to achieve herd immunity by 2022.

“Government should ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is enough to go round. In addition, the government should create more awareness on the importance of the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 measures,” he said.

“Since there are enough vaccines for the eligible population, the government should make it compulsory, but before then, the government must sensitise the public on the importance of the vaccine, not just to them, but the country at large,” he added.

A few days ago, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the proportion of fully vaccinated Nigerians was still very low.

He partly blamed the use of two-dose vaccine on the low vaccination in the country, saying most people were reluctant to take their second dose for various reasons including fear of a repeat of the mild side effects they may have experienced with the first dose.

Ehanire assured Nigerians of adequate stock of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, saying, “We have over 30 million doses in stock. I call on all eligible persons that are yet to receive their vaccination to go to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site and get vaccinated. This single dose offers the same protection you get from two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech and Moderna vaccine.”

The minister also encouraged those who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to ensure they take their second dose when due, to be fully vaccinated and protected.

However, in a contrary view, the head, pharmaceutical technology/nanomedicine, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Prof. Martins Emeje, said the number of people that died from COVID-19 in Europe and America, cannot be compared to the number that died in Nigeria.

“Which vaccines did we use that made us not to die? I am going to tell you the answer: no one. Does that not tell you that there is a vaccine in your own environment?

“If Nigeria is not harnessing that local vaccine that protected us or doing more research to find out why Nigerians are not dying from the virus, despite the prediction by the western world and we are waiting for world leaders and international institutions to give us vaccine or wait for WHO to give us the go ahead to produce our own vaccine, then it shows that we are a brain lazy people,” Emeje stated.

He, however, advocated that Nigeria needs to do more in research and development to produce locally medicines and vaccines for Nigerians, rather than wait for others to provide the country vaccines.