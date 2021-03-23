By Ejike Ejike,

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said about 122, 410 persons have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking at the weekly PTF briefing yesterday, the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr Faisal Shuaib, said only Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara and Oyo states are yet to officially kick-off vaccination.

He however, said Oyo state is set to commence any moment as there are indications that the state could start vaccination yesterday.

Speaking on the arguments against AstraZeneca vaccines and its side effects, Dr Shuaib said a study in the US has shown that no cases of blood clot and the vaccine is fully safe and efficacious.

According to him, “Recently, there have been concerns raised on the safety and efficacy of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. The European Medicines Agency has declared the Oxford organic COVID-19 vaccine as safe and efficacious.

”An investigation that was conducted in two cases of adverse events of blood clotting alleged to have been linked to the batch of the vaccine in some European countries. Furthermore, we have from the long awaited US trial of the vaccine confirm that it is both safe and highly effective, it is probably the most effective stopping symptomatic COVID-19 and it is about 100 per cent effective at preventing serious illness. The study also showed no issue regarding blood clots. While it is worthy to mention that Nigeria did not at any time receive these vaccines.”

On the reported cases of bribe for vaccine at Falamo, Lagos state, Dr Shuaib said: “We expect full accountability of vaccines given in states and the reported case of fraud in Falamo, Lagos state is being investigated.

“We will ensure that anybody that is indicted in the case is dealt with in accordance with the law.

“On this issue, the PTF is closely monitoring vaccine accountability all across the country in order to ensure that similar activities of vaccine management and other sharp practices are avoided. We have also established a collaborative partnership with regulatory and anti corruption agencies to further strengthen vaccine accountability,” he said.