No fewer than 20, 000 poor and vulnerable households in Kwara State will benefit from Fadama NG-CARES food security and safe food supply chain in Kwara State.

Coordinator, Kwara State Fadama project, Engr Busari Isiaka who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, said the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has already released fund for the takeoff of the scheme.

Isiaka said the World Bank- assisted Fadama NG-CARES project is an intervention scheme to mitigate poverty and hunger compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The project, which is designed for increasing food security and safe food supply chain, will last for two years,” he added.

Isiaka said that the fund released by the governor would be used for the preparatory activities of the project.

“NG-CARES Programme, like other World Bank projects, requires a certain number of activities before full commencement. These include equipping and strengthening the State FADAMA NG-CARES office as an implementation platform,” Isiaka stated.

He praised Governor AbdulRazaq for his commitment to ameliorating the living condition of the poor and the vulnerable whose deplorable condition has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.