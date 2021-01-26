The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is set to hand over 126 units of Patient Monitors and 63 units of Oxygen Concentrators to 21 Healthcare Institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The authority said this was part of its COVID-19 relief programme.

Speaking on the plan to donate the equipment, the managing director, NSIA, Mr Uche Orji, said the authority expects that the supply of the equipment will help in alleviating the inventory gaps in these hospitals.

With the nation’s economy still in recovery, Orji said, the board was of the view that there was the need to add to this stock of critical medical equipment required for the containment of the virus in Nigeria.

The NSIA boss said the supply of oxygen concentrators and patient monitors is expected to boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

He said, “With the nation’s economy still in recovery, and medical facilities in need of additional government support to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 virus, the Board felt the need to add to this stock of critical medical equipment required for the containment of the virus in Nigeria.

“The supply of oxygen concentrators and patient monitors – a gap identified during the first wave is expected to boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

“We expect that these equipment would strengthen government’s capacity to minimise potential fatalities.”

The donation of the equipment would be coming about five months after the federal government unveiled the Umuahia Diagnostic Centre.

NSIA had invested over $20million in establishing three ultra-modern healthcare centres of excellence in the country.

Recently, up to $5.5m was invested in the establishment of the ultra-modern medical diagnostic centre which is located within the premises of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State. Prior to this, a diagnostic centres had been established in Kano at the Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and a Cancer treatment centre was set up within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

NSIA’s investment strategy in the healthcare sector is to partner with both public and private institutions to create Centres of Excellence in the healthcare delivery in Nigeria, focusing on diagnostics, tertiary healthcare targeting non-communicable diseases and medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

NSIA funded the of its diagnostic centres, including the acquisition and installation of modern laboratory and radiology equipment which will aid the provision of comprehensive diagnostics for the delivery of the highest quality of services.

The investment is providing improved diagnostic service delivery within the South Eastern geopolitical zone, reduce waiting times for high quality diagnostic services at FMCU and improve affordability of high-quality tests to patients.