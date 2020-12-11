Operators in the nation’s pharmaceutical industry are queuing up to access the N100 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention fund in the health sector. LEADERSHIP Friday exclusively gathered yesterday that over 286 companies have applied for single digit interest loans.

As one of the measures to address the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the CBN had announced that it was offering the loans to pharmaceutical companies intending to expand or open their drug manufacturing plants in Nigeria as well as to hospitals and healthcare practitioners who intend to expand or build health facilities to first class centres as part of its contributions to encourage local production of drugs.

“About 286 applications have been received for the CBN’s N100 billion credit support intervention fund for the health sector as part of proactive measures to cushion the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the economy,” a reliable source in the CBN told LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday.

The fund is meant to meet potential increase in demand for healthcare services and products in addition to growing the size of existing interventions to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Nigeria.

It was, however, gathered that no fund has so far been disbursed from the facility as experts are currently reviewing the applications to ensure they comply with the guidelines set up by the apex bank to access the five per cent credit scheme.

“The body of experts is in the process of reviewing the applications,” said the top management official, who asked not to be named.

CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the unveiling of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing & Treatment Centre in Abuja on May 12, 2020, said that in order to encourage greater research and development of drugs and vaccines that would help prevent spread of the virus, the CBN was developing a framework under which grants and long-term facilities would be provided to researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop a Nigerian vaccine.

“If we are to wait for foreign countries to develop their own vaccines, we will be the last in the queue to receive curative remedies for our teeming population. The Central Bank of Nigeria today challenges Nigerian scientists at home and in the diaspora to go back to their laboratories and develop a Nigerian vaccine,” Emefiele said.

“The CBN has implemented several initiatives such as the N50 billion intervention facility for small and medium-scale enterprises affected by COVID-19, in addition to the N1 trillion loan for firms operating in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

“These measures are intended to cushion the effects of the slowdown in economic activities on businesses, while putting them in a better stead to help resuscitate economic activities in the country,” he added.

FG Sets Up Technical C’ttee On COVID -19 Vaccine, Targets 20m Vaccine Dosage

Also yesterday, the federal government set up a technical machinery to ascertain the most effective, safe and prudent vaccine for Nigerians.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed during the briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that any vaccine that would be approved for the country would be endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and must be certified safe for Nigerians by the country’s research and scientific bodies.

He said: “In the meantime, the PTF wishes to pass on the following key messages from the WHO. While we work towards rolling out a safe and effective vaccine fairly, we must continue the essential public health actions to suppress transmission and reduce mortality. Even as vaccines are rolled out, people will need to keep adhering to public health measures so that everyone is protected.”

The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine the course of the next days and months, Mustapha said.

“In addition, and in line with the guidance on the use of masks, we need to discourage the practice of removing masks to speak,” he said. Adding that the PTF had observed rather sadly, the activities of unscrupulous citizens who do everything to frustrate the transparency infused into the processes of the national response.

“The first is the report on social media relating to the procurement of fake COVID PCR certificates. I am pleased to inform you that this is being investigated and technology-backed measures have been taken to limit such activities.

“We also received the letter which purportedly emanated from the desk of the chairman of PTF. This is out rightly fraudulent and we urge Nigerians to remain vigilant so they do not fall into the hands of fraudsters,” he said.

In the next two weeks, Mustapha said that the PTF would be submitting its final report to President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that this is not the end of the assignment as the virus had not gone away.

“Similarly, there is the significant issue of vaccine to address in the coming months and years. In recognition of this fact, a suitable transition programme that will take into consideration the multi-sectoral approach will be recommended.

“The PTF wishes to appeal to all Nigerians to seriously consider putting on hold all non-essential trips and avoid large social gatherings during the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he stated.

The PTF also said that Nigeria is working on getting 20 million dosage of vaccine on a first instalment when the country begins to receive vaccine from the world.

The minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who stated this at the PTF briefing, said the first set of beneficiaries would be the health workers who are exposed to the risks of infection on a daily basis.

He also stated that any vaccine that would be administered in Nigeria would be subjected to the certification of World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Ehanire explained that the federal government was also working with the National Assembly to set aside funds for vaccines as they begin to roll out.

The minister said: “The first set of candidate vaccines are ready to be rolled out in Europe and the USA, and a technical working group led by the National Primary Health Development Agency is working on evaluation of prospective vaccines and Nigeria’s vaccine needs.

“We are working with the WHO and GAVI-led Covax facility and other stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria will access quality vaccines, when they are deployed.

“We also continue to explore all avenues of getting access to additional vaccines and in that connection met with the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria at the Ministry of Health, to discuss cooperation in access to vaccine technological and production.

“He reaffirmed the support of his country for our response to the pandemic,” Ehanire said.

Minister Unveils Strategic Document On COVID-19

Meanwhile, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has unveiled the “Risk Communication And Community Engagement Strategy Document On COVID-19” at the PTF briefing.

At the event, the minister said that “the book I am presenting today is the guide to risk communication and community engagement by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar and the National Emergency Operation Centre in the NCDC.

“One of the lessons we have learnt from the Coronavirus pandemic is to continue to upgrade not only our health infrastructure across the country, but our readiness to confront such a pandemic whenever it recurs in future.

“As such, this document, even though it was produced in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, can serve as a resource material and repurposed for risk communication and community engagement in the event of any national health emergency in the future.”

He added that “since the advent of the Coronavirus in Nigeria in February 2020, one of the main things that the Nigerian government embarked upon and sustained is public sensitisation on the novel Coronavirus its behaviour, modes of transmission and preventive measures.

“Even before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its agencies had created various programmes and devoted air time on their respective platforms to enlighten and educate Nigerians on the pandemic.

“With the inauguration of the PTF by Mr. President, risk communication became one of the integral components of the national response through the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar being led by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture,” Mohammed said.

… Says 4 States Account For 64% Of Tests

Relatedly, the PTF has said that four states (Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun) account for 64 per cent of all COVID-19 tests conducted so far.

This was revealed by Mustapha at the national briefing of the PTF yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of the COVID-19 tests in Nigeria, he said seven states conducted more than 1,000 tests last week, as testing increased in 17 states.

He further stated that testing declined in 12 states (Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra).

Giving a summary of the situation pertaining to cases across states in the last one week, Mustapha said cases increased in 23 states, as four states increased from zero cases in the previous week.

“12 states, (Sokoto, Osun, Edo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Delta, Jigawa, Taraba, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Katsina) had 100 per cent increase, which is more than double.

“By implication, the biggest increases (by both absolute count and percentage increase) are FCT, 689 (129%); Kaduna, 365 (86%); and Lagos, 694 (77%).”

He explained that states that have not reported a case in at least one week are Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Ondo, Niger and Yobe.

Mustapha noted that the PTF recognised that the testing level was still very low in Nigeria. Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase after a period of low numbers.

“The analysis showed that the 1,607 new confirmed cases is higher than the numbers recorded in the week of November 29 – December 5 when 1,102 cases were recorded,” he said.

Nigeria On Verge Of Second Wave – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned that Nigeria may just be on the verge of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the increasing number of cases daily.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force’s daily briefing in Abuja yesterday, the Minister Of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said, “We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times. This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic.”

Speaking on the reason for the increment, the minister said; “The increase in infections stems certainly from rising community transmissions to a large extent, but also to a less extent from travelers entering Nigeria, among who we have recorded 87 positive cases arriving the country, as against 59 in the previous week.

“This number can increase as the volume of travelers rises, especially as people return home for the Christmas and New Year holidays. To ensure that we further contain imported cases, port health officers at points of entry have been directed to be vigilant and diligent in screening travelers arriving Nigeria, especially from high burden countries.

“Last week, we recorded 1,843 against 1,235 two weeks before that and 1,126 the week before that.

“In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure will beat last week’s.

“As at today, we have crossed the 70,000 mark with a total of 70,669 confirmed cases of which 65,242 have been treated and discharged. Sadly, the number of deaths has now reached 1,184 as against 1,167 two weeks before.”

While calling for proper adherence to all COVID-19 safety measures and non pharmaceutical measures, the minister said; “Everyone of us has a role to play in the effort to prevent explosive spread of this infection in Nigeria.

“While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far, judging from what we observe in other countries. The US, UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them.

“To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all isolation and treatment centres which were hitherto closed due to reduced patient load, be prepared for re-opening and the staff complement put on alert.”

Army Suspends Confab, Confirms Senior Officer’s Death From Infection

The Nigerian Army has cancelled the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 as a participant tested positive and later died of COVID-19.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, said all participants had been directed to self-isolate to prevent further spread.

He said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in what appears to be a second wave of the infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID 19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled.

“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the federal government’s protocol for COVID -19 to prevent any further spread of the disease. All inconveniences hereby regretted please,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, was thrown into mourning yesterday following news of the death of its General Officer Commanding, Major General Johnson Olu Irefin, from coronavirus-related complications.

Irefin, who died in Abuja after testing positive for COVID-19, took over the command of the division in July 2020, replacing Maj-Gen. Felix Agugo.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the division, Charles Ekeocha, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report but a senior military officer in Abuja confirmed the development to our correspondent on condition of anonymity.

“One of our fine officers is dead. He is the GOC, 6 Division. He died in Abuja after developing complications caused by the coronavirus,” he stated.