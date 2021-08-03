Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Plateau and FCT are cases for concerns as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic rages in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has said.

This is as the country records 32 cases of the Delta variant of the deadly disease even as four million doses the Moderna vaccine were officially donated by the United States to Nigeria.

Speaking at the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) briefing yesterday, the secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, said all countries in the West African region are beginning to see the third wave while Nigeria has been recording about 500 cases daily in the last seven days.

According to Mustapha, Nigeria’s Test Positivity Ratio has increased to about 6 per cent, a development which he described as worrisome pointing to the fact that the country is not out of the woods yet.

He said, “It is no more news that the Delta variant has made its way into Nigeria. The PSC is particularly concerned about the situation in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Plateau and FCT as this variant has made its way into these states and accounts for the rising cases in these states and across the nation.

“Lagos alone accounts for over 50 per cent of the number of cases. This development calls for great caution because the virus is very virulent and raging in so many other countries. We must therefore keep observing the Non Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPIs) and also ensure that we get vaccinated. Vaccination prevents severe cases and reduces hospitalization and deaths but does not eliminate contacting it, hence the need to religiously observe the NPIs.”

The SGF said the PSC would publish the names of the over 500 travellers who violated the travel protocol and evaded quarantine.

He said, “The PSC is ready to publish over 500 travellers who violated the travel protocol and those who evaded quarantine this week. Similarly, those who had their passports barred for six months will be lifted in the coming days. The CG Immigration will be directed to lift the suspension and to also activate the new sanctions. Travellers who did not go for their Day-7 test will have restrictions placed on their international passports for six months while those who evaded quarantine will similarly have restrictions on their international passports for one year.

“I also want to announce that the National International Travel Portal is being reviewed to better enhance a hitch free experience for travellers. This review will be completed in the next two weeks. The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu is ready for reopening. A date will be announced in due course after a few logistics issues are cleared.

Meanwhile, the United States of America officially donated the four million doses of Moderna vaccine to Nigeria.

Nigeria has recorded 32 cases of Delta Variant of the COVID-19 cases, the director general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has said.

The NCDC boss said Lagos, Akwa Ibom are recording increasing cases of this variant.

He also said the NCDC is always sequencing samples to test for the variant in any COVID-19 cases and there is need for people to still maintain the non pharmaceutical interventions.