No fewer than 40,000 residents of Ekiti State would be vaccinated, as the state commences the administration of the second jab of Oxford- AstraZeneca Vaccines on the people today.

The state government had about two weeks ago announced that the second phase of the vaccination campaign would soon commence after the delivery of an additional 40,000 doses of the vaccine.

A report by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), released recently stated that Ekiti, Cross River, Lagos and Kwara states all attained the 100 percent mark, achieving their set targets for the first dose administration.

The state commissioner for health and human services, Dr Oyebanji Filani disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the weekend.

Filani reiterated the commitment of Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration to the healthcare of the residents of the state, assuring that no stone would be left unturned towards curtailing the deadly virus in the state.

He said that the exercise marked the beginning of the second dose of the vaccination campaign in the state.

The commissioner urged the people to support the state government’s efforts at protecting their health as well as ensuring a healthy environment in the state.

He stressed the importance of wearing facemasks in public, proper hand washing and use of hand sanitisers as well as maintaining social and physical distancing even after receiving the vaccines.