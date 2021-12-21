Following the 4th wave of the dreaded COVID-19, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that there are 1,246 active cases of the virus in the territory.

Secretary of FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr Abubakar Tafida, made this known yesterday while updating journalists on the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT.

He said that there were an additional 13 cases in the past 24 hours, adding that in terms of people or cases on admission, they have a total of 105; 92 of this number are in the Dome, 13 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Tafida stated that this signified the severity of the conditions, adding preparedness is key to effectively handling the pandemic.

He said that emphasis is still on the non-pharmaceutical strategies such as minimising physical contact, keeping social distances, wearing facemasks, and hand washing, to avoid the escalation of the pandemic.

Tafida disclosed that about three weeks ago, the FCTA concluded that the territory is into the fourth wave, following a rising number of cases.

He added that as of Sunday, December 19, 2021, FCT had a total of 84 cases, which brought cumulative cases so far confirmed in the FCT since the first wave to about 24,861.

“Within three weeks, we are having almost a thousand plus, so if we continue to neglect these preventive measures, the situation might become very alarming and difficult to handle.

“As we are going through this wave, the emphasis still is we need to take precautions ourselves. This is very important. The public must continue to be aware of these specific and simple preventive measures.

“We are imploring all stakeholders; security, traditional, religious leaders, people of note, to ensure that they are supporting this effort, by imploring and advising people to continue to observe these measures,” he said.