By Bernard Tolani Dada |

Akwa Ibom State has flagged off the AstraZeneca vaccination exercise with the governor, Udom Emmanuel, encouraging citizens of the state, especially those in critical sectors, to openly embrace the ongoing exercise.

Emmanuel, who stated this while flagging-off vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic at government house, Uyo, yesterday, reminded the people that vaccines have, over the years, provided protection against non-treatable diseases.

The governor, who was represented by the secretary to state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, applauded efforts of scientists and researchers who have made concerted efforts to come up with the vaccines.

He assured that the vaccines had been subjected to conventional safety and quality assurance processes and have gotten the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other relevant bodies.

“I want to assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that the vaccines have been put through conventional safety and quality assurance processes and were largely approved by WHO and other relevant bodies.

“We have started administrating the vaccine on health workers and I want to assure you that we have not gotten any report of a life-threatening side effect.”

Earlier, the state commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, declared vaccination the last hope against non-treatable diseases and viruses.