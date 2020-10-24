Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the #EndSARS protests that led to the looting and destruction of businesses that has thrown Nigerians and business owners into debts.

Leading financial institution in Nigeria, Access Bank Nigeria Plc. has announced N50 billion in support of Nigerians through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

This information was disclosed by the bank through its official LinkedIn page.

According to the bank; “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with 50 Billion Naira interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”

This show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities, as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.

