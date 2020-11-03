BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

Access bank Plc in collaboration with Xploits Consulting limited have trained about 150 Abuja residents on different skills, geared towards crippling the challenges triggered by COVID-19 pandemic.

The trainees, which cut across the three area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) such as Bwari, Kwali and Kuje, were trained on multi-purpose soap making, beads making, make-up and gele-tying.

Addressing the participants in Kuje yesterday, the director of communications, Xploits Consulting, Mrs Grace Taiwo hinted that the training was to ensure that locals in various communities had additional means of livelihood, given the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

She noted that the firm discovered that Nigerians were out-of-jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic while few unemployed person’s acquired skills that could earn them income.

Taiwo pointed out that Xploit’s plan was to train men and women that were interested in making extra income for themselves and their families.

According to her, “We want to see people use their hands to create wealth and depend less on the government. You can see that it’s not limited to women but men are also beneficiaries,” she said.

She said they extended the training to men because they are the breadwinners in most homes and many of them were affected in their workplaces during the lockdown.

One of the participants, Philip Bitrus, who lauded the efforts of the organisers, said that, “Most times, it’s only women that benefit from this kind of empowerment but today, we are saying that what women can do, men can do better’’.