Adamawa State has improved on its COVID-19 vaccination coverage from seven per cent to 13.7 per cent (first dose), and 6 per cent (second dose) over the last 50 days, thereby placing the state on position 15 in the leadership board chart.

Director for immunisation, United States Centre For Disease Control and Prevention, US Embassy, Abuja, Dr Omotayo Bolu, made the disclosure in Yola, yesterday.

She also revealed that the state recorded 101 coverage in routine immunisation, and polio related activities following the first outbreak response in January.

During an interaction with Crowther Seth, chairman of the State Taskforce on Immunisation, she said more commitment by the government is needed to ramp up coverage and move up the leadership board through provision of counterpart funding for COVID-19 vaccination, and other supplemental immunisation activities.

“Adamawa has improved COVID-19 vaccination coverage from 7%-13.7% (1st dose,) and 6% (2nd dose) over the last 50 days.

“Adamawa has improved routine immunization coverage from 33% in 2016 to 55% by end of 2021 (MIC’s/NICs2021).94% ANC 4+attendance, 79% health facility delivery, 82% skilled birth attendance and 92% post natal care”.

She said the US CDC remains committed to continuing to support Adamawa State in outbreak responses for mutant polio viruses, yellow fever, measles and other outbreaks.

“We would also support Covid-19 vaccine service delivery expansion and supply chain for vaccines to LGAs, as there is an urgent need for 10 additional teams per council, recruit, train and deploy vaccinators, recorders, community mobilizers, validators and supervisors,” she said.

