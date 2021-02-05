BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, ABUJA

The global initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) aims to start shipping nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African continent in February, in what will be Africa’s largest-ever mass vaccination campaign.

Speaking during a virtual press conference facilitated by APO Group, yesterday, WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said, “Africa has watched other regions start COVID-19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines for too long. This planned rollout is a critical first step to ensuring the continent gets equitable access to vaccines. “We know no one will be safe until everyone is safe.”

“COVAX notified countries through letters, which were sent on 30 January 2021. Amid surging demand for COVID-19 vaccines, the final shipments will be based on production capacities of vaccine manufacturers and the readiness of countries. Recipient countries are required to submit finalised national deployment and vaccination plans to receive vaccines from the COVAX facility,” said WHO.

According to the global health body, additional 320 000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries -Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia, adding that the vaccine has received WHO Emergency Use Listing but requires countries to be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

It said to access an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine, countries were invited to submit proposals. “Thirteen African countries submitted proposals and were evaluated by a multi-agency

committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.

“This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for COVID-19 immunization campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalise their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery. We can’t afford to waste a single dose,” said Dr Moeti.

WHO informed that the initial phase of 90 million doses will support countries to immunise three per cent of the African population most in the need of protection, including health workers and other vulnerable groups in the first half of 2021, saying it hopes at least 20 per cent of Africans will be vaccinated by providing up to 600 million doses by the end of 2021.

To complement COVAX efforts, the African Union has secured 670 million vaccine doses for the continent which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022 as countries secure adequate financing, said WHO, adding that the African Export-Import Bank will facilitate payments by providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to US$2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of countries.