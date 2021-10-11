The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has called for the provision of training on health and safety etiquette for stakeholder in order to check the spread of the Coronal Virus.

The association made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, in preparation for the 2021 Event Industry Conference.

Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro, President of APPOEMN, said as Nigerians struggle to cope with ‘the new normal’ necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the Event Planning and Organising industry needed to be well equipped.

According to her, since parties and events revolve around people, every stakeholder in the industry should be well trained on how to effectively uphold safety and health protocol in planning and organising events.

Kuyoro explained that the 2021 Event Industry Conference scheduled to hold from October 21 to 23, with the theme “A Dawn”, was designed to educate and empower Nigerians, especially event planners and party organisers.

“The realities of the new normal brought by COVID-19 are here with us, and things can no longer be done as usual, but life and business must go on.

“If other sectors are driven by professionals, the event industry should not be left out because it involves the safety and comfort of people, and that is why industry players should be well trained.

“The industry is one of the worst hit due to the wake of the pandemic, and now we want to concentrate on the welfare and empowerment of our members towards organising successful events.

“The New Dawn conference taking place in Lagos is basically packaged for event planners and organisers to get equipped with best practices for events, and there will be physical and virtual attendance,” she said.

Also, Mrs Gbemisola Ope, The Entertainment Industry Conference (TEIC) Organising Committee Chairperson said: “ It is important to note that events and parties can now be held virtually and every event planner need to know this.

“We are shall also be giving awards for outstanding stakeholders, and the categories include awards for Diversification, Support, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“Part of our plans before Covid was to start forming chapters of APPOEMN since we have members in other states,”she said.

The FCT chapter of the association was also constituted at the event.