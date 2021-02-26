By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, has urged the federal government to expedite efforts to boost means of livelihood of the people ravaged by COVID-19 and ensure prudent distribution of vaccine when made available.

Filibus said, urgent measures is critical so that extreme hunger does not become a push factor for the spread of the virus among the vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, indefinite suspension of Annual National Convention in Demsa, was to safeguard it’s over 100,000 members against the virus.

The Executive Council of the church he said took the painful decision to suspend indefinitely the 96th convention to minimize the risk of endangering the health and lives of the people.

He said the gathering in Numan rather than the usual Covenant Ground in Demsa is a clear reminder that the entire world is in crisis particularly due to the virus.

“A year ago by this time, when the news broke about the outbreak of the coronavirus, we mostly responded with fear and anxiety, but hoped it would disappear soon.

“But here we are, with the virus still spreading, challenging our lives and livelihoods in various ways.

“But despite the threats of the virus including the death of over two million persons globally, many people are still in doubt or complacent, thus endangering the lives of others and perpetuating its spread.

“We condemn in totality the protracted shedding of blood, maiming, destruction of sources of livelihoods and displacement of communities in our country, sexual and gender based violence, rape and abduction.

“We call on all people of goodwill in our country to arise in defense of justice, which is the only path to sustainable peace and we know without peace there will be no development.”

Adamawa State CAN Chairman, Rev Dami Mamza, in his remarks sue for peace and unity for all.