BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

A total of 47,290 people have so far been vaccinated with the firsst dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the novel coronavirus in Bauchi State.

The commissioner for health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, disclosed this during the flag-off of the second phase of the vaccination after nine weeks of the first shot.

Dr. Maigoro said the coverage was very significant as the targeted audience turned out to receive the first shot across the state.

He, however, lamented that response to the vaccination was very poor and discouraging from the Northern zone of the state, particularly in Katagum LGA. He stressed that a lot need to be done to overcome the challenge from the area.

According to him, research has revealed that after the second dose, there is protection from being infected by the virus, even as he assured that everyone who took the two shots need not fear infection but should continue with the established preventive protocols.

While flagging off the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said he was fascinated by the statistics in the first phase coverage of the vaccination though it was a huge cry considering the population of the state which stands at 7 – 8 million people.

The governor appealed to the federal government to carry the state government along in the procurement of the vaccine because according to him, the state government is more accessible to the people.

Mohammed was not happy with the Christian community in the state for not showing seriousness in the exercise reminding them that without being vaccinated, they would not be allowed to perform the holy pilgrimage to Israel.

He said, “Though the population of the Christian community is not huge in the state, they are dear to me because they comprised the most votes that brought us to power in 2019. I am appealing to them to come over and let us discuss the way forward. I don’t want them to blame me if they are denied the journey to perform religious obligations”.

“As the most learned and enlightened group in the state, I am surprised with the turnout from the Christian community. We will engage them to know what the problem is”.

The governor thanked traditional rulers and council of Ulama for cooperating with the government in achieving the success of the first phase of the vaccination and urged them to come out for the second phase because it is the second phase that will make the vaccination complete and effective.