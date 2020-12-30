ADVERTISEMENT

BY Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Football Association (FA) has distributed the FIFA’s COVID-19 palliatives to registered football teams in the state.

The event, which took place at the FA secretariat along old Okaka road in Yenagoa, witnessed the presence of the representatives of the thirty-five(35) teams made up of three female teams, ten academy teams, eight local government teams and 14 State League teams in the state.

The teams received a set of jerseys each and two balls from the COVID-19 stimulus package from FIFA to kick-start the resumption of football activities after the pandemic ravaged year.

The Chairman of the State FA, represented by the vice Chairman and who also doubles as Chairman of the FIFA COVID-19 Palliative Committee, Mr Fubara Owunaro, urged the recipients to make good use of the items and promised that whenever such gesture comes from the world governing body (FIFA) through the NFF, the FA will not hesitate to distribute them.

Some of the benefiting teams, speaking through the chairman of Yenagoa City Academy, Mr Ada Gwegwe, thanked the Bayelsa State Football Association for their show of care during the pandemic, saying of the teams are struggling to buy balls and jerseys to resume training and promised to make judicious use of the palliatives sent to them from FIFA.