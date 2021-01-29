The Bayelsa Government on Friday warned it would no longer condone the violation of the COVID-19 protocols amidst the second wave of the virus.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr Gentle Emelah, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen after meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Yenagoa.

Emelah said that inspectors would soon be visiting schools and warned that any school found violating the protocols would be sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the 14-day ultimatum given to the state government by NUT, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Walton Liverpool appealed to the union to exercise patience.

Liverpool assured them that their demands would be met.

Mr Kalaama Tonpre, the Chairman of NUT, Bayelsa chapter said that the union would give the government another seven-day grace.

Tonpre appealed to the state government to meet the teachers’ demands within the seven days. (NAN)