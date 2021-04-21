ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Benue State government is set to train 22,000 teachers and lecturers in public schools to equip them with required digital literacy skills and ICT knowledge relevant for implementation of the e-learning and virtual education policy.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for education, Prof Denis Ityavyar, in a letter of approval for the pilot test access for selected schools and training of teachers and lecturers on the programme.

Some of the schools approved for participation in the e-learning/virtual education test platform include the Benue State University, Makurdi; Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo; Government Model Secondary School, Makurdi; St. Dominic High School Sachi- Makurdi; Ben Paulian Secondary School, Oju and the LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, Makurdi, among others.

Ityavyar said the e-learning/virtual education platform test is preparatory to the official launch of the multi-million naira Benue e-learning/virtual education and ICT education intervention policy of the Benue State government towards making available e-learning resources and ICT soft and hard infrastructure for all levels of Education institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, the managing partner/CEO of Gamint Corporate Ltd, the consulting partner for Benue e-Learning/Virtual Education ICT Resource Centre (BESEVIC), Mr Terwase -Hembaor Gbande, has assured that the centre had completed development of its software as a service solution for the implementation of the virtual education platforms for schools and ready for the training, prior to official handover and commissioning by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Gbande said, “When finally commissioned, the BESEVIC will solve the information and technology challenges of the educational system in the state and set Benue state education on the world map of smart ICT compliant entities in the world.”