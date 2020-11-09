BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Against the backdrop and projections that as part of the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, there could be oil revenue drop and security challenges, and Nigeria might be one of Africa’s worst performing economies in 2021, Publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has called for international organizations to provide more assistance to Nigeria.

The Publisher made the call in Kaduna at the weekend, when the famous international humanitarian organization, the Rotary Club installed Joycelyn Anagende as the 55th President, Rotary Club of Kaduna.

An Economic Analyst, AbdulRauf Aliyu, had in his presentation at the occasion said that, due to sharp fall of global oil prices, insecurity and Covid-19, Nigeria will be one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s worstbperforming economies in 2020/2021.

In his paper titled; “Curtailing Insecurity and Reviving the Economy: Nigeri’s Opportunity in Crisis”, Aliyu, lamented that, the Federal Government and some states of Nigeria were already spending more of their budget on debt servicing than any other sort of expenditure.

According to him, “This is the best time for Nigeria begin to manage her resources prudently. For years now, revenue from oil fueled imprudent government spending which invariably contributed to corruption. The presence of such valuable assets or natural resources, moreover, tends, to support the country’s overvalued currency. As government spending fuel inflation and price rise, her non-resource exports became competitive. Nigeria needs to manage such wealth by putting in place a sound set of institutional controls to keep thebrents from distorting all other elements of the economy.”

Meanwhile, the Blueprint Newspaper Publisher, Alhaji Malagi, who chaired the occasion, acknowledged that, aside the global health challenge that has left millions dead, Nigeria is facing security challenges creating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) almost on a daily basis.

He however said that the challenges are overwhelming for governments to bear, hence the need for international humanitarian organizations like the Rotary Club, to come to the aid of the Government and safe the humanity.

According to him, “Joycelyn is coming on board as Rotary Club President, at a time the ideals for wish Rotary Club is known for, is most needed in Nigeria. This is a time that the world is facing the

Corona Virus Pandemic. Nigeria is also facing insecurity like Kidnapping, banditry here and there, which are causing people to be displaced almost on a daily basis. We need clubs like Rotary to come

to the aid of the Government, so that humanity can be saved, because the challenges are overwhelming and Government alone cannot do it.

“I have known Joycelyn for over 20 years, she has been a front line member of NIPR (Nigerian Institute of Public Relations) and I know how hardworking, committed and determined she is. So, its not surprising that she emerged as the 55th President of Rotary Club of Kaduna.

“I know Rotary Club very well despite not being a member because I have a number of friends who are members. From what I learnt, Rotary Club is a foremost humanitarian organisation with over 1.2 million members from across 200 countries.

“There is no better time for Rotary Club to prove its mettle, as it has been doing, than now when humanity is facing one of its biggest challenges with several millions of people dead. America, which recently conducted its election, has lost nearly a quarter of a million people. We are lucky in Nigeria that we have not faced such loss of lives but we have been affected economically, socially and in other spheres.

“Rotary Club should rededicate itself, this is a time when its services, its vision and mission and all it stands for should be brought to the fore,” Malagi said.

In her acceptance speech, the President of Rotary Club if Kaduna, District 9125, Joycelyn Anagende, said, though, times are daunting and pandemic has posed unimaginable challenges for the Rotary circle, but, they had since weathered the storms, adapted and impacted on their

immediate communities in the past few months.

Anagende disclosed that, the Rotary Club of Kaduna, will in the next one year be spending about five million Naira on peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, economic and community development, as well as the environment.