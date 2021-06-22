The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has revealed that COVID-19 pandemic has boosted digital economy in Nigeria.

Advertisements





This, it added, also helped to accelerate the digital transformation journey faster, more dramatic and disruptive, giving opportunities for more convenient online presence with less disturbance.

The director general, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, who disclosed this while making his presentation at the 8th Annual Instalment of the International Data Corporation (IDC), West Africa CIO Summit 2021, noted that the 2020 Economy Africa reports showed that by 2025, the value of internet economy in Africa will reach $180 billion, accounting for about 5.2 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He added that, by 2050, its projection is estimated to be $712 billion, about 8.5 per cent of the continent’s GDP.

Themed: “Innovation Strategies Evolving on the Demand of New Realities s Exciting,” Abdullahi said: “innovation drives growth in the internet economy, process of taking ideas from inception to impact inspired three digital capabilities; firstly, ubiquitous data which is used to make decision and have information at your disposal anytime.

“Secondly, unlimited connectivity particularly Internet of Things (IoT) which ease connectivity and learning things easily and lastly, massive computing processing power which has no limit to what can be processed.”

Advertisements

In Nigeria, the DG said, president Muhammadu Buhari, has laid foundation for a digital Nigeria by expanding the mandate of ministry of communications to cover digital economy.

He said, in 2019, the ministry formulated a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria, which serves as laid down foundation to create and capture value from innovation in the digital economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Implementation of the strategies within two years, has significantly impacted the economy with the digital sector being the fastest growing sector which helped the country out of COVID-19 induced session.

“Nigerian NDEPS primary implementer crafted the strategic roadmap and action plan SERAP 2021-2024 with the objective of articulating new strategies for the Nigerian ecosystem in accordance with the current aspirations of the government the new realities of today and the future demands,” he pointed out.