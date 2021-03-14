ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno state deputy Governor, Usman Umar Kadafur and the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai Mele are among Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s cabinet members that were administered with the AstraZenca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine .

Although Governor Zulum jetted out of the state before the arrival of the 75,510 doses of the vaccine meant for the state, frontline workers and cabinet members as well VIPs have been receiving the vaccination.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated , the deputy Governor, Alhaji Kadafur, called on citizens to embrace the vaccination excercise, saying that prevention is better than cure.

He added that the ministry of health in days to come would unveil the various vaccination points for the citizens.