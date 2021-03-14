ADVERTISEMENT
By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri
Borno state deputy Governor, Usman Umar Kadafur and the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai Mele are among Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s cabinet members that were administered with the AstraZenca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine .
Although Governor Zulum jetted out of the state before the arrival of the 75,510 doses of the vaccine meant for the state, frontline workers and cabinet members as well VIPs have been receiving the vaccination.
Speaking shortly after being vaccinated , the deputy Governor, Alhaji Kadafur, called on citizens to embrace the vaccination excercise, saying that prevention is better than cure.
He added that the ministry of health in days to come would unveil the various vaccination points for the citizens.
Meanwhile Speaking when Borno COVID-19 Taskforce Team paid advocacy visit to his palace, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi reiterated call on citizens of the state to avail themselves for vaccination against the virus.
The Monarch added that he will pass the advocacy message to the 59 district heads and 7,000 ward heads in his domain to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination gets to the grassroots
” There is no doubt that the people of Borno, including traditional and religious leaders will take the vaccination . It is for our own good and interests. So many diseases has broken out before and after vaccination, the diseases became history,” the Shehu of Borno said.