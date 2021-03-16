ADVERTISEMENT

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu.

Brazil and other foreign countries are expected to participate in the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair that would commence on Friday 19th March 2021.

The fair, which is expected to be declared open by Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment , Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagun, will end on Monday, 29th March, 2021.

Briefing journalists on the event, the president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Emeka Nwandu said the fair would provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of our nation

According to him, although Nigeria is still battling with the second wave of Covid-19, there was still need to be positive about our economic affairs, adding that the economy remained the fulcrum of our survival, growth and development.

He disclosed that a number of strategies have been put in place by the chamber towards essuring strict observance of all the Covid-19 protocols.

Nwandu further disclosed that the fair would also get more credence and attention towards boosting the agricultural sector.

” Let me use the opportunity of the 32nd fair lunch/press briefing to reassent our concern on the issue of deepening democracy in our country. There is no doubt that it is only with a thriving economy and free enterprise that our democracy would be be rooted and sustained” he stated.

He noted that Enugu State remained a very peaceful landscape , adding that since they began the hosting of the Enugu International Trade Fair, they have not experienced any security breach.

He therefore expressed optimism that the 32nd edition of the fair will not be an exception.