The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has joined in the bid to tackle shortage of oxygen with a donation of over 1,000 cylinders of oxygen for the management of COVID-19 patients in isolation centres across the country.

Announcing the donation in Lagos yesterday, managing director/CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, who doubles as an administrator of CACOVID, said the provision of oxygen to all the isolation centres across the country was made available by a key partner of CACOVID, Mr Raj Gupta of African Industries Group at no cost immediately the request for oxygen was made from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

She said, “As you all know, we are experiencing a severe oxygen supply problem in the country with this second wave. CACOVID, through one of our founding members, Mr Raj Gupta of African Industries Group immediately stepped up and has been providing oxygen in Abuja, mainly to the National Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since December 21, 2020 when we first received the request for oxygen from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, 1300 cylinders have been delivered, and we will continue to do so as long as this is required.”

Youssoufou said the same offer had been made to Lagos State where there is oxygen shortage.

He disclosed that CACOVID, as at last week, had provided 122 cylinders already refilled for use and sent to the Yaba medical centre.

He said in addition to the oxygen that has been provided by African Industries Group, CACOVID has also purchased over 1,000 cylinders to be distributed to the states that have the most need.

Making a commitment on behalf of CACOVID, managing director of African Industries Limited, Mr Raj Gupta, said, “We will continue to support Nigeria with oxygen for free for as long as this is required. No COVID patient in any public hospital or isolation centre should have to pay for oxygen.

“We manufacture Oxygen as one of our steel making process but when we noticed COVID-19 patients are dying of Oxygen, we have to step in, through CACOVID.

“As a member of CACOVID, this is our support in moving the country forward and we see this as a humanitarian crisis and as a responsible company, we have to step in, to ensure that no-one died due to lack of Oxygen. If it takes us to temporarily stop our steel production, we will happily do that for our people to live and be healthy in Nigeria.”

Youssoufou said although African Industries Group has made all the appropriate technological adjustments to ensure the Oxygen, the supply is what is required.