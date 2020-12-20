By ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tsaunin Kura GRA Kaduna Residents Association (Sabo GRA), organisers of the Kaduna State House of Assembly speaker, Rt.Hon. Yusuf Zailani’s Peace and Unity Cup, have shifted the final match earlier slated for December 20.

This was made known at a press briefing yesterday in Kaduna. The president general of the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association, Comrade Silas Adamu, said the decision was based on concerns raised by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

“We are concerned with the surge of COVID-19 cases as expressed by our Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who is genuinely concerned about the well being of all citizens in the state,” he said.

He said the decision to postpone the final had been conveyed to the speaker who commended the community for the decision.

Adamu expressed regrets for inconveniences caused all teams and dignitaries who had put in much preparation into gracing the final.

He said a new date would be announced when the second wave of COVID-19 clears, in consultation with the speaker and other key stakeholders.