The whereabouts of international flight passengers who came into Nigeria between 8th May and 15th May 2021 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from high risk countries, evading the Coronavirus checks is yet to be known.

As of the time this report was filed, l still got no response from the appropriate authorities contacted as to the status of search for these passengers.

The committee had long since declared the affected persons WANTED for the violation of Nigeria COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine and therefore, endangering public safety.

It’s either the airports were lackadaisical in their duties or the passengers outsmarted the procedures, whichever way it does not look good on Nigeria. Lagos State Government has also reported that another 16 in-bound passengers from high-risk countries namely India, Brazil and Turkey were also unaccounted for.

Wielding the big stick, Lagos State government has stated passengers confirmed absconders will have their passports deactivated for a minimum of one year. And if foreign, they will have their resident permits cancelled and be deported as stated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

The Presidential Steering Committee headed by the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers arriving the country from the three restricted countries following the discovery of new variants.

The protocol, which took effect on May 4, noted that passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within 14 days prior to visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

Director of Engineering, Ibom airline, Mr Lookman Animashaun, says government cannot be blamed as there must have been compromise on the part of those enforcing COVID-19 protocols at the airport for passengers to evade quarantine.

“Government cannot be everywhere, Nigerians should obey the law and protocols. No one can evade quarantine without collaboration and compromise of the people at the airport,” he said, adding that government should make scapegoat of defaulters to serve as deterrent.

The assistant secretary, Aviation Round Table, Olumide Ohunayo told me that the government should ensure stricter enforcement and altogether ban flights from high risk countries.

“The most important thing is we may ban flight from the high risk countries to help tighten noose on passengers evading quarantine,” stating Nigerians in those countries can be allowed to come into Nigeria, while non Nigerians should be advised not to.

He said the process in place should be maintained, sustained and monitored appropriately to ensure that tests carried out are matched to identity and passport numbers to ensure accurate result and responses.