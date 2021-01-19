By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, (LCCN), has postponed its national convention for the first time since 1952.

The postponement was contained in a circular by Mr. Parisa Ishaku made available to newsmen by Felix Samari the communications officer of the church on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State.

The annual convention is yearly organized in Demsa, where worshipers in large number across the state converge for prayers.

“The LCCN Executive Council at its meeting of 15th January 2021, after a careful deliberation taking into consideration the current state and risk of aggravating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, took the painful decision to suspend indefinitely the 95th Annual National Convention originally scheduled to hold from 24th 28th February 2021 at the LCCN Covenant Ground Demsa, Adamawa State, Nigeria.

The circular however stated that the Church will hold an expanded General Church Council to allow the consecration of a Bishop-elect and ordination of some 32 pastors.

“To ensure the consecration of the bishop-elect of Yola Diocese and ordination of 32 prospective candidates as pastors that cannot be postponed, the EC approved the convening of an Expanded General Church Council (BME) from the 25th 28th February 2021 at the St. Johns Arch Cathedral, LCCN Headquarters, Numan for prayers, reflection and administration of the acts of consecration and ordination accordingly.”

“This would ensure that the chain of Annual National Conventions since 1925 continues.”

The Circular calls that all General Church Council members be duly informed. As part of the annual line of activities, the LCCN will commence a church-wide prayer and fasting starting February 1, to the 21st.