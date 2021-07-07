The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that the claim that COVID-19 vaccine creates magnetic field around vaccination site and can cause the body to light up an electric bulb is the handiwork of anti-vaccination elements.

Executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stated this during a press briefing on the country’s COVID 19 vaccination update in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that persons with wet, moist, or sticky skin can have objects stuck to their skin especially in smooth areas, while urging Nigerians to disregard the claim.

He said, “As the country prepares to receive additional vaccine supply to commence phase 2 of its strategic vaccination plan, our attention has been drawn to, yet another level of disinformation targeted at discouraging people from seeking vaccination against COVID-19.

“The anti-vaccination elements have come up with magnetic conspiracy, in which they claim, and are deceiving people with videos, that COVID-19 vaccine creates magnetic field around vaccination site and can cause the body to light up an electric bulb.”

Shuaib added that, “Today I would like to make very clear and demonstrate publicly that COVID-19 vaccine does not create any magnetic effect around the vaccination site or any part of the body for that matter, neither does it cause the body to light up an electric bulb. It is also a well-known fact that persons with wet, moist, or sticky skin can have objects stuck to their skin especially in smooth areas. Strong friction also allows for objects to stick to the skin. COVID -19 vaccines do not contain any metal – this is another fact! So how can it generate magnetic field or light an electric bulb?

The ED also informed that the country has successfully utilised 3.9million doses of the 4,024,000 doses of vaccine it received. This represents 96 per cent of the 4,024,000 vaccine received.

‘Today as I speak, 2,495,632 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 1,370,130 have received their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria. Overall, Nigeria has successfully utilized 3.9M doses, representing 96% of the 4,024,000 doses of the vaccines received in the country.

“Nigeria is poised to achieve 100 per cent utilisation of the doses of vaccine it has received in the next few days. This is to ensure that people are protected against COVID-19, and normalcy is restored,” he said.

Speaking on the European Union (EU) Digital COVID certificate which excludes AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccines administered in Africa because it is produced under the license of the Serum Institute of India, the ED said the decision was only temporary as the institute of India is in the process of getting its validation.

He said, “There are different validation processes that are used for different vaccines, even if it is the same vaccine as long as it is produced from different facilities, we have to go through that same process. So, the European Union is not banning permanently or failing to recognise the AstraZeneca vaccines from India, its just that Indian authorities have to also go through that process to get approved and that is something that will absolutely happen so it is not anything to be worried about. It also doesn’t mean inferiority in terms of the quality of the vaccination.

“In the next few days you will read in the reports that EU will accept vaccine certificates from those countries that have used covid vaccines from India.”

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative, Walter Kazedi, said the WHO does not support the use of vaccine certificate as prerequisite for travel.

Kazedi explained that there is still a significant divide in the availability of vaccines between the wealthy nations and poorer nations, thus, the use of vaccine certificates is not ideal.

“WHO is updating its recommendations, we will not recommend making proof of COVID-19 vaccination a mandatory provision to enter or visit any country.

Under the provisions of the international health regulations, vaccine would have to be approved by WHO and be universally available before it can be considered as a prerequisite for travel.

“No region or country should face restrictions because they are unable to get vaccines,” he said.